Neymar And Paulo Dybala Among First Ballon d'Or Names Released

France Football have announced the first five of a total of 30 nominees for the 2017 prize.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala are among the first names on the shortlist to win the Ballon d'Or to be revealed.

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Marcelo, and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante are the other names to be released first.

The remaining candidates for football's top individual prize will be announced throughout Monday.

Last year's award, which was the first since France Football and FIFA's collaboration ended, was won by Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

