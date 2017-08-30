On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Newcastle United Without Aleksandar Mitrovic For Three Games

The Serbia international was retrospectively sanctioned by the FA on Tuesday.

Newcastle United will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic for the next three Premier League matches after he accepted a Football Association (FA) charge of violent conduct.

The Serbia international was retrospectively sanctioned by the FA on Tuesday after appearing to catch West Ham forward Manuel Lanzini with an elbow during Saturday's clash at St James' Park.

Newcastle won the game 3-0, with Mitrovic scoring the third goal after 86 minutes, but his clash with Lanzini shortly before that has landed him in trouble.

The incident was missed by referee Neil Swarbrick, but was caught on video.

Mitrovic accepted the charge on Wednesday and was handed the "standard penalty", which will see him miss league clashes with Swansea City, Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

