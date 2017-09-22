On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Nelson Semedo And Gerard Deulofeu Don't Make Barcelona Squad For Girona

The duo have surprisingly been left out of Ernesto Valverde's squad for the short trip across Catalonia.

Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deulofeu will miss Saturday's LaLiga derby match between Barcelona and Girona at Estadi Montilivi.

The duo have surprisingly been left out of Ernesto Valverde's squad for the short trip across Catalonia.

Deulofeu in particular had been expected to play due to €105million signing Ousmane Dembele being sidelined until the new year following hamstring surgery.

There is no suggestion that either player is carrying an injury, meaning Valverde is likely eager to keep them fresh for next Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sporting CP.

Arda Turan, who returned to training last weekend, and Thomas Vermaelen are also not in the squad.

Paco Alcacer, Samuel Umtiti and Andre Gomes all return, though, having missed the 6-1 win over Eibar on Tuesday.

Previous Antonio Conte Urges Alvaro Morata To Show Diego Co
Read
Antonio Conte Urges Alvaro Morata To Show Diego Costa Aggression
Next Jose Mourinho Warns Luke Shaw To Work Hard For Pla
Read
Jose Mourinho Warns Luke Shaw To Work Hard For Place In Manchester United Team

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker