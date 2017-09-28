On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic Suffered Thigh Strain In Juventus Warm-Up

The former Roma midfielder had been set to line up alongside Blaise Matuidi in the Bianconeri midfield, but he pulled up in the warm-up.

Miralem Pjanic suffered a thigh strain ahead of Juventus' Champions League win over Olympiacos on Wednesday.

The former Roma midfielder had been set to line up alongside Blaise Matuidi in the Bianconeri midfield, but he pulled up in the warm-up.

Rodrigo Bentancur came into the Juve side - with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic on target in a 2-0 success - and Pjanic underwent initial medical checks on Thursday to assess a thigh injury.

Having identified a strain, Massimiliano Allegri's men will send the 27-year-old for further tests to ascertain the length of his lay-off.

Previous Bayern Munich Sack Carlo Ancelotti
Read
Bayern Munich Sack Carlo Ancelotti
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker