Messi: Thiago Is a Good Boy, Mateo a Little Terror

Barcelona star Lionel Messi says his two sons, Thiago and Mateo, have completely different personalities.

Lionel Messi has revealed how his sons Thiago and Mateo are complete opposites, with one a "good little boy" and the younger is "a son of a bitch".

The Barcelona star and wife Antonella Roccuzzo are awaiting the birth of their third child, and they are well prepared after handling Thiago, 5, and his two-year-old brother.

While the 30-year-old praised his eldest for his good behaviour, he described Mateo as a "hijo de puta" - a colloquial phrase that is more of a playful dig than a severe insult.

 

"They are very different," he told TyC Sports."Thiago is a phenomenon, he's a good little boy the other is just the opposite, a son of a bitch.

"Thiago likes cars and motorcycles more. He likes football, but even there he plays for a little bit and gets tired.

"Mateo is a terror, a character. It's nice to see how different they are from each other."

Messi also spoke of Thiago's close friend, Benja, the son of team-mate Luis Suarez.

“Thiago and his friend Benja are the same age and he’s football crazy. He loves to play football, he watches football, he knows all the players."

