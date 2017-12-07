Messi: Thiago Is a Good Boy, Mateo a Little Terror

GOAL

Lionel Messi has revealed how his sons Thiago and Mateo are complete opposites, with one a "good little boy" and the younger is "a son of a bitch".

The Barcelona star and wife Antonella Roccuzzo are awaiting the birth of their third child, and they are well prepared after handling Thiago, 5, and his two-year-old brother.

While the 30-year-old praised his eldest for his good behaviour, he described Mateo as a "hijo de puta" - a colloquial phrase that is more of a playful dig than a severe insult.

El cargoso del hermanito menor . 😂😂 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

"They are very different," he told TyC Sports."Thiago is a phenomenon, he's a good little boy the other is just the opposite, a son of a bitch.

"Thiago likes cars and motorcycles more. He likes football, but even there he plays for a little bit and gets tired.

"Mateo is a terror, a character. It's nice to see how different they are from each other."

Messi also spoke of Thiago's close friend, Benja, the son of team-mate Luis Suarez.

“Thiago and his friend Benja are the same age and he’s football crazy. He loves to play football, he watches football, he knows all the players."