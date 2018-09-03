Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah have been nominated for the Best FIFA Men's Player award.

As per an announcement on FIFA's website, the finalists "have been recognized for their achievements in elite football between July 2017 and July 2018 – a period that saw the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ take place in Russia."

Ronaldo and Modric both helped Real Madrid to Champions League glory prior to the former's move to Juventus, with Salah scoring an incredible 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool.

That means that there's no place in the final three for Barcelona sensation Lionel Messi, despite his exploits in helping the Catalan giants win the Liga title last season.