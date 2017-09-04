Mauro Icardi has no plans to leave Inter and appreciates the club's determination to keep him happy at San Siro, his wife and agent Wanda Nara has said.

The Argentina international has been linked with clubs including Chelsea in recent seasons but was handed a new five-year contract with Inter last October to ward off potential suitors.

Nara says Inter's treatment of the striker has helped to foster a strong relationship with the board and makes it unlikely that he will seek a move.

"We've renewed his contract with Inter three times because, when other clubs have wanted Icardi, they've done everything to keep him," she told Telefe.

Un poco de Tenis-Futbol de ayer🎾⚽️ #afa #seleccionargentina #MI9 A post shared by Mauro Icardi (@mauroicardi) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

"Our relationship with the board is great, especially on a personal level. For example, when the girls were born, the club gave us a lot of gifts.

"As a family, it's better for us to stay in Milan because the children want to stay there. Aside from that, Mauro's very happy and he's also the captain.

"It's not our intention to leave Milan but, if Mauro changes city for work purposes, of course we'd follow him."

Icardi has started 2017-18 in strong fashion, scoring twice in each of Inter's Serie A victories over Fiorentina and Roma.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Argentina's 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Uruguay last Friday – his first appearance for his country since October 2013.