Mauricio Pochettino is determined that Serge Aurier will not upset his Tottenham dynamic and jokingly promised to "headbutt" the defender if he steps out of line.

The full-back was a controversial figure at times at former club Paris Saint-Germain, most recently receiving a suspended two-month jail sentence for assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub.

Spurs completed a deadline-day move for Aurier last week and Pochettino has addressed the 24-year-old's discipline, insisting that he trusts his new signing.

"I said to him, 'I will kill you' - I [would] headbutt him," Pochettino joked.

"I think it was good - we had a long chat. He knows very well how we are, what we expect from him and, for us, it's so important - not only him, every player - how they behave here in the squad.

"We need to keep the dynamic we have created. I trust him. I am confident that he can succeed here and help the team to achieve the things we want.

"When you meet some people, you start to assess them from the day that you meet them and, for me, we start from [now] because I didn't know him before.

"For him, I think it's a new chapter in his life."