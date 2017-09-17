Massimiliano Allegri hailed Paulo Dybala's "unplayable" display after the attacker scored a hat-trick to lead Juventus to a 3-1 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday.

Juve have won their opening four Serie A games of the season, with Dybala scoring in each triumph and, in total, netting eight of his side's 13 goals.

After the Argentina international's latest match-winning contribution, Allegri lauded the development of his star man.

"He still has room for improvement, but at times he's just unplayable," the Juve coach said. "He's turning into an extraordinary player."

Comparatively, Dybala's strike partner Gonzalo Higuain has struggled in the early part of the season - but he retains Allegri's backing, despite his 78th-minute withdrawal.

"Higuain played well – he played for the team," he said. "He needs time to recover when we're playing every three days.

"I have some great players up front and substitutions will be vital. When you're at a big club, you have to use your quality to help the group get the win.

"The league will be a very long battle."

Victory was huge for Allegri and Juve, who had been comfortably beaten by Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek.

Although they collected the three points, Allegri identified the same flaws that had harmed their European performance.

"We played well in Barcelona but only for one half," he added. "We eased off on the pressure after that and lost our organisation.

"That's a flaw we showed [against Sassuolo] as well when we went 2-0 up – we gave them too many chances and that can't happen."