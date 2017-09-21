Gonzalo Higuain must keep calm and continue to focus on his all-round game, despite a lack of goals so far this season, according to Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve made it five wins from their opening five Serie A fixtures on Wednesday, as Mario Mandzukic's second-half header proved enough to see off 10-man Fiorentina 1-0.

However, Higuain failed to have much of an impact, registering just one attempt on goal throughout, and the Argentinian now has just two goals to his name from seven matches in all competitions.

Allegri, though, has no doubt that the goals will return should the former Real Madrid and Napoli striker maintain his level of overall play.

Gonzalo Higuaín: "I've watched two million of his goals. For me, @Ronaldo's the best ever, by a big margin."#UCL pic.twitter.com/vnOWKDUAq7 — #UCL (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2017

"There are some moments like now in which Higuain only scored two goals in five [Serie A] matches," Allegri told Sky Italia.

"But he moved well and gave positive signals, so he needs to stay calm. Even last season he did not score for three or four matches.

"I don't see it as significant. He needs to react in a positive way by turning this negative moment into a positive one."

Higuain's 24 league goals were key to Juventus claiming their sixth successive league title last term, though the Bianconeri were far from their best at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

After a dour first half in which Paulo Dybala's free-kick was the nearest Juve came to a goal, it was not until the 52nd minute that Mandzukic latched onto Juan Cuadrado's cross to open the scoring.

Juve looked set to double their advantage when the referee pointed to the penalty spot following Milan Badelj's clumsy foul on Blaise Matuidi, only for the official to change his decision and award a free-kick – though Fiorentina's midfielder did pick up a second booking.

And though Juve have to settle for second in Serie A as it stands, behind free-scoring Napoli, Allegri was pleased with his side's gritty display.

"It's an important victory because we did not have a goal in the first half and we struggled a lot," Allegri continued.

"We have to compliment the boys. In the first half we had few shots because we were technically wrong out of the area.

"In these games you have to take risks. In the second half we did better."