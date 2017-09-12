Massimiliano Allegri Admits It Will Be Strange Seeing Barcelona With New Players

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted it will be strange seeing Barcelona with new players, and without Neymar.

Barcelona have topped their group in each Champions League campaign since the 2007-08 season.

However, they are a different side to the one Juventus faced back in April; Ernesto Valverde has taken over from the departed Luis Enrique, while Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222million fee.

New signings Ousmane Dembele - drafted in to help fill sizeable the void left by the Brazilian's departure - Paulinho and Nelson Semedo could all feature for the first time for Barca in Europe.

"It is actually strange to see Barcelona with three new players," Allegri added.

"They lost Neymar and replaced him with a young man like Dembele, but still today, along with Real, Barcelona are one of the two strongest teams in the world.

"Juventus have changed a lot - and have changed well - and that is a long story about the good work done by the club. Both clubs have moved very well."