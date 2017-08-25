On Demand
Marco Verratti Handed Three-Game Ban

The Italy midfielder picked up a second yellow card in the 69th minute of the Neymar-inspired 6-2 victory at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti was handed a three-game ban after being sent off in his team's thrashing of Toulouse.

Verratti was sent off after a late sliding challenge with PSG leading 2-1, but they still managed to close out a big win.

He was handed a three-match ban, the disciplinary committee of the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) confirmed on Thursday.

The suspension will see Verratti miss league meetings with Saint-Etienne, Metz and Lyon.

PSG are top of the table after opening their league campaign with three strong wins.

