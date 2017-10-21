English
Español
On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Marco Verratti Admits He Had Doubts Over PSG Project

The Italy international replaced his agent Donato Di Campli in July after he described the player as a "prisoner" in Paris with talk of an exit gaining traction.

Marco Verratti admits he questioned Paris Saint-Germain's ambition amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona during the close-season.

The Italy international replaced his agent Donato Di Campli in July after he described the player as a "prisoner" in Paris with talk of an exit gaining traction.

Verratti won four successive Ligue 1 titles following his arrival from Pescara in 2012, but after Unai Emery's side were beaten to top spot by Monaco in 2016-17 he confesses he considered his future.

"The truth is that last season we went through some complicated times," he told L'Equipe. "We did not really live up to a team that wanted to win everything.

"We were asked to win everything and there were a lot of stronger teams than us. I was not sure we were a team with very big ambitions.

"Honestly, this year - for the first time in five years - I wondered if I should continue here. But I was reassured about the project and the ambitions."

The signings of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, as well as the retention of long-standing squad members Marquinhos and Adrien Rabiot, reassured Verratti of the club's ambition.

"People think I play for PSG for the money, but I could find it elsewhere too," he said.

"If I had left this summer, to one of the clubs that were ready to pay €100million to recruit me, I would have got much more money.

"If one day PSG call me and say, 'Marco, you have to leave,' then I leave. We cannot always decide.

"The choice I made is to continue here. Because there is a project and young players who are future champions: Marquinhos, Mbappe, Neymar, Rabiot."

PSG are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after nine games and are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

PSG Barcelona Ligue 1 La Liga News Marco Verratti
Previous Josep Maria Bartomeu Offers Assurances Over Barcel
Read
Josep Maria Bartomeu Offers Assurances Over Barcelona's LaLiga Status
Next Zinedine Zidane Rejects Tag Of 'World's Best Coach
Read
Zinedine Zidane Rejects Tag Of 'World's Best Coach'

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker