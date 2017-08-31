On Demand
Marco Verratti Admits Barcelona Speculation Has Been Difficult

Verratti has long been considered a top target for the Catalan giants and the Italy international's agent Donato Di Campli described him as a "prisoner" in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti accepts it has been "difficult" to cope with intense transfer speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

But after Verratti apologised to PSG and dropped Di Campli, becoming a client of Mino Raiola instead, the midfielder committed his future to the club.

"It was a bit difficult," said Verratti. "With my former agent, we were and still are friends, but some things did not please me and I made the choice to change.

"I had a discussion with the club, because there were things that were wrong or that I did not understand.

"Now I am happy to be part of this project, one of the most ambitious in Europe, and a player like [Julian] Draxler, who is one of the best players I've ever played with, could be on the bench."

Verratti is on international duty with Italy, who face Spain in a World Cup qualifier at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday.

