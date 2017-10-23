Marcelo Believes Real Madrid Are Returning To Top Form

Marcelo believes that Real Madrid are steadily getting back to their best following the 3-0 win over Eibar.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's woes, however, it proved a comfortable triumph, and Marcelo believes Zidane's side are getting close to recapturing their best form.

"We're in good shape. The people forget it's difficult to play here against a defensive team - against good teams," Marcelo continued.

"It costs to win, you need patience. We scored three goals but what got us here is how we pushed together and now we have got back to within five points of the top.

"We will all give everything, from the bench or from the start. It's not one guy, it's everyone working together."