Maradona Begins As Dynamo Brest Chairman

Diego Maradona said he is "not afraid of the challenge" of running Belarusian club Dynamo Brest after he was paraded through the city in a large Jeep ahead of his presentation as chairman.

The Argentina great was appointed at Dynamo in May following investment in the club from the United Arab Emirates, signing a three-year deal to become the head of the club's board.

🎥 Эксклюзивные кадры первых часов Диего в Бресте от FCDB TV.



None

The 57-year-old's last job in football was as a coach at Al Fujairah, who play in the United Arab Emirates' second tier, and at Brest he joins a club that has just won its third Belarusian Cup.

"I am not afraid of the challenge," Maradona told reporters at his presentation to the media. "I am not afraid of the serious projects and these people seem very serious to me.

"I needed a challenge, an important project to show that I never stopped working.

"I take it with all the affection of the world, respecting the people who gave me this opportunity."

🇦🇷 Закулисье первой пресс-конференции легендарного Диего Марадоны в качестве председателя правления "Динамо-Брест".



Аргентинец ответил на вопросы журналистов, после чего ему был презентован проект нового стадиона.



None

Dynamo, who are currently sixth in the Belarusian Premier League table, were rescued from bankruptcy only two years ago, but Maradona gave an optimistic view of the club's prospects.

"We are going to have faith again, to grow together in harmony with a great team, taking the kids out of the academies to prove them and make them great," said the World Cup winner.

Dynamo Brest director of development Viktor Radkov said: "Given the fact that boss Diego will live in Brest, I think people will come from all over the world to watch the games."