Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford feels he has struck up an immediate and strong partnership with team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has enjoyed an impressive start to his United career since his reported £75million move from Everton, scoring three times in three Premier League appearances to help his side to nine points.

Rashford set up Lukaku for the first goal on his Old Trafford debut in the 4-0 win against West Ham last month and has performed well in an attack that has looked formidable in the early part of the season.

The England international is delighted with the way Lukaku has settled into the team and admitted to being flattered at being compared to Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, who created a fearsome strike partnership in United's treble-winning campaign of 1998-99.

"It's just clicked, we've got that understanding," Rashford told MUTV. "We'd never met before his arrival and we didn't know what each other were like, but when we got on the pitch together we just knew where each other was.

"Hopefully we can keep growing the relationship more and more. Obviously, it's only in the early stages, and the better we get at playing together, the better the results will be for the team."

Asked about the Yorke-Cole comparisons, he said: "It would be great if we could be like them. But the most important thing is for us to work for the team together."

United face Stoke City in their fourth Premier League game of the season on Saturday.