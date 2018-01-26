Lyon have completed the signing of Martin Terrier from Lille after agreeing an initial fee of €11million with the Ligue 1 strugglers.

Terrier – who is currently on loan at Strasbourg – has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, a contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The terms of Terrier's deal include added incentives that could earn Lille another €4m, while his former club will earn 10 per cent of any profit from a future transfer.

The 20-year-old will not join up with Bruno Genesio's squad straightaway, though, instead remaining with Strasbourg until the end of the current campaign.

In his 16 league games for Strasbourg, Terrier has scored three goals, while he has netted seven times in five international appearances for the France Under-21 side.

"I discovered Martin Terrier last season with Lille and I continued to follow him with Strasbourg this season but especially with the hopes where he was particularly successful," said Lyon's head of recruitment Florian Maurice.

"He is an attacker who has an interesting versatility and an intelligence in the game, which has become quite rare.

"All he does is right. He is powerful, fast, very comfortable technically and very skillful in front of the goal."