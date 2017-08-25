Luciano Spalletti is the final piece of the jigsaw that can make Inter Serie A champions this season, according to Antonio Cassano.

Spalletti was named as Stefano Pioli's replacement in June and enjoyed a winning start to the 2017-18 season with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina last weekend.

That comprehensive home success came after impressive triumphs over Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Lyon during pre-season.

Six new players have arrived at San Siro to bolster Spalletti's options, but former Inter striker Cassano believes it is the former Roma boss who will make the difference.

"Who will win Serie A? I'd say Inter ahead of Juventus and Napoli. Inter have had a smart transfer campaign," Cassano told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Inter have a genius in their dugout this season: Spalletti.

"They can beat Juventus [to the title]."

Cassano has also been impressed with Inter's recruitment during the close-season with the likes of Borja Valero, Joao Cancelo and Milan Skriniar moving to San Siro.

Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick is another to have been linked with a switch to Inter, and Cassano has urged his former team-mate – who he considers a better player than Juve star Paulo Dybala – to make the move.

"Skriniar's a phenomenon, I only needed a few training sessions with him at Samp to reach that conclusion," added the former Italy international.

"He, Borja Valero and [Matias] Vecino are statements by [Inter director Piero] Ausilio.

"Schick? He's better than [Paulo] Dybala and, due to his characteristics, I advise him to join Inter."