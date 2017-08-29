Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in a club-record deal that will see him join the club next year.
The 22-year-old had been one of manager Jurgen Klopp's primary transfer targets, but the Bundesliga club had been unwilling to consider a sale ahead of their first season in the Champions League.
However, the Reds have finally struck a deal that will reportedly see them pay the £48million release clause in Keita's contract, allowing him to move to Anfield on July 1, 2018.