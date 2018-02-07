Lionel Messi Reveals Name of Third Son

Lionel Messi has announced his third son will be named Ciro.

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo are expecting their third child to be born at the end of this month or in early March.

Messi announces that his third son will be named Ciro. Cute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jQL98f1U0P — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 6, 2018

Messi confirmed the name on his Instagram account with a video that appeared to show the infant kicking inside his mother's womb.

Roccuzzo and Messi married last year and already have two sons, Thiago and Mateo.