Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the finalists for the FIFA Best Men's Player award in 2017.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo won the accolade last year, which was the inaugural edition of the event, French publication L'Equipe having resumed sole control of administering the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

The panel to decide the Best Men's Player included Cafu, Landon Donovan, Enzo Francescoli, Diego Maradona, Carles Puyol, Carlos Valderrama and Edwin van der Sar.