The French Professional Football League (LFP) has criticised LaLiga president Javier Tebas for his outspoken comments on Neymar's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG stunned the footballing world by paying Barcelona €222million for the Brazil superstar last month and their deadline-day move for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe – initially on loan before a €180m transfer – preceded UEFA confirming it will assess the club's compliance with Financial Fair Play rules.

Speaking at the Soccerex conference in Manchester, Tebas said PSG were "laughing at the system" and that Neymar had "peed from the diving board" into the swimming pool – the latter aquatic facility representing Spanish football in an unusually coarse metaphor.

The LFP responded with a statement on Wednesday to make clear its unhappiness with Tebas' remarks, along with the general chorus of disapproval from other European clubs.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas: "PSG and Man City are caught peeing in the swimming pool. Neymar has peed from the diving board." pic.twitter.com/ckzUaBws0H — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 6, 2017

"The Ligue de Football Professionnel strongly condemns the insulting remarks made by the president of LaLiga, Mr Javier Tebas, concerning Paris Saint-Germain," the statement read.

"These unworthy remarks do not live up to an institution as respectable and efficient as LaLiga.



"The LFP recalls that only UEFA is empowered to rule on compliance with the rules of Financial Fair Play by PSG.



"The Bureau of the LFP has reaffirmed its support for Paris Saint-Germain in the face of the campaign of denigration that has been going on for several weeks by some major European clubs."

The LFP added that it welcomed PSG's ambitious moves in the transfer market as they served to make Ligue 1 a more attractive competition overall.



"At the beginning of the season, the LFP welcomes the attractiveness of Ligue 1. The very active market of the French clubs, and especially that of PSG, helps to improve the show of Ligue 1.

"Thanks to these investments, Ligue 1 had a very good start, marked by an increase in the number of goals, as well as a clear increase in audiences and affluences."

Unai Emery's PSG have won their first four games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 14 goals in the process. They travel to Metz on Friday and begin their Champions League campaign at Celtic next week.