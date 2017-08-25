Jose Mourinho believes Leicester City have found their mojo again under Craig Shakespeare this season, but the Manchester United boss does not expect them to be Premier League title contenders.

The Foxes produced one of the greatest stories in the history of English football in 2015-16 as they won a top-flight title for the first time, while the likes of United and Chelsea floundered.

Their Premier League defence did not go to plan, though, and Leicester - having sacked title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri - had to battle just to preserve their status in the first tier.

Two games into the 2017-18 season and Leicester have one win and one defeat in the league, although their opening 4-3 loss to Arsenal still had plenty of positives until their late collapse.

Mourinho will welcome them to Old Trafford on Saturday and expects a much tougher match than their first two, which were both won 4-0.

"I think they are the same team as they were two seasons ago," Mourinho told a media conference on Friday.

"Are they going to be champions again? Honestly, I don't think so because there are many teams that I don't think all of them are going to fail.

"But I think in terms of their qualities, I think they are the same team and they are playing exactly the same way they played before.

"The game against Arsenal ended with a defeat but could have ended with a victory. At home, they won comfortably [against Brighton and Hove Albion], midweek [against Sheffield United in the EFL Cup] they changed their whole team and they won very comfortably with players that probably, some of them they are not even going to be on the bench tomorrow.

"So, I think they are back to their normality and, for me, their normality is a very difficult match for us tomorrow."