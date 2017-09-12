Kylian Mbappe was offered more money by other clubs but rejected those advances to fulfil his dream of playing for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The 18-year-old forward enjoyed a breakthrough year with Monaco last season, helping the team to win the Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Mbappe was linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs as Monaco braced themselves to lose the talented attacker, and he duly sealed an initial loan move to PSG, which will become permanent for a reported fee of €180 million at the end of the season.

PSG chief executive Al-Khelaifi is adamant Paris native Mbappe had only one destination in his mind, regardless of the other sides interested in his services.

"It was very competitive, trust me," he told The Telegraph. "Some other clubs offered him more than us.

"Every big club wanted him. But we explained to him our project and the ambition of the club and he's French, he's a Parisian and he had the club in his heart.

"He wanted to stay in France and defend the French colours in the Champions League. It's deep inside him.

"He wants to write history here and he has history here already – you saw the pictures of him [at the player's presentation] when he was here 10 years ago? A picture does not lie. He loves the club and it's his dream to play for Paris Saint-Germain."