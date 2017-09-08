Programming Alert
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar And Edinson Cavani Fire PSG Into History Books

The expensively assembled trio lined up together for the first time away at Metz.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani fired Paris Saint-Germain to their best start to a Ligue 1 campaign following the 5-1 victory at Metz on Friday.

The expensively assembled trio lined up together for the first time away at Metz and all found the back of the net as PSG extended their winning start to the league season to five matches for the first time in their history.

Cavani rounded Metz goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima to open the scoring in the 31st minute, but Emmanuel Riviere headed home a surprise equaliser before the break.

However, after Benoit Assou-Ekotto's controversial red card for a strong, but seemingly fair challenge on Mbappe, the 18-year-old debutant made them pay with his first goal since joining the club on an initial loan from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

Neymar got in on the act before Cavani took his league tally for the season to seven, with substitute Lucas Moura rounding off the scoring to complete a historic night for Unai Emery's side.

