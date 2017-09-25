Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is glad to finally be enjoying Sergio Aguero's goalscoring prowess.

Aguero has seven in seven games in all competitions for City this term and is within one goal of Eric Brook's all-time club record of 177 heading into Tuesday's Champions League home match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Walker joined Pep Guardiola's side from Tottenham during the close season and is delighted to be team-mates with the 29-year-old, who has scored 10 times in 11 Premier League outings against Spurs – including all four in a 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in October 2014.

"To play against, he's a nightmare," Walker told a pre-match news conference. "He always used to score against us.

"He's a lot quieter than I thought but he's very positive.

"To play with him now is a big bonus. He’s a quality player. Around the dressing room he helps the younger lads. We can lean on him."

One City player unlikely to be labelled as "quiet" is Walker's fellow full-back recruit Benjamin Mendy, who has quickly established himself as a favourite with the City faithful on and off the field.

The ex-Monaco man's raiding runs down the left flank have caught the eye during his early days with the Premier League leaders, while his entertainingly eccentric social media posts have become a must-see part of any City post-match analysis.

Walker found himself to be the butt of Mendy's jokes after taking a theatrical tumble to the floor during the 5-0 win over Liverpool this month, but the England right-back got his own back when the France star was nutmegged amid a 4-0 victory at Feyenoord.

"He started it. He came for me first so as soon as he got the nutmeg in Holland I had to jump back on it," Walker said of Mendy, who faces a late fitness test ahead of the match with Shakhtar after limping off with a knee injury against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

"He's just relentless. I was speaking to people who help me do my social media and he just keeps coming with things.

"We’re probably going to have to lay down with it until something comes up."