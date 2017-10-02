Cristiano Ronaldo's LaLiga goal drought continued in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas believes his team-mate's good all-round play should be valued in the same way as scoring.

Madrid forward Ronaldo is still yet to score in the 2017-18 league campaign, which got off to a delayed start for the 32-year-old due to a five-match suspension.

The goalscoring slump comes despite him firing in 22 shots across his three appearances, only four of which have hit the target.

It was Isco who scored both of the goals for Zinedine Zidane's side at the Santiago Bernabeu in a 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday, his first being assisted by the Portugal international, who missed two glorious opportunities in the first half.

But Navas believes Ronaldo's all-round play, such as creating chances for his team-mates, should be treated in the same way as goals would be.

"Ronaldo worked well and defended with all of the team," Navas was quoted by Marca after the match.

"He assisted when he had the ball and passed to his team-mates.

"These are good pieces of play that should be valued like goals."

Madrid's victory was the champions' first home win of the league campaign, having picked up only two points from their opening three games in the capital.

Navas added: "Many times things don't go the way you want. We played a good game and I hope there will be more victories now."