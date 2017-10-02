On Demand
Soccer
Bongarts

Juventus Rule Out January Bid For Liverpool's Emre Can

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to Turin as he has yet to agree to an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta does not expect the Serie A champions to make a January bid for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to Turin as he has yet to agree to an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Marotta, however, does not think Liverpool will allow an important first-team player to leave in the middle of the campaign.

"We don't believe we have to make a move in January. We have a competitive squad," he told Premium Sport.

"We have three players in midfield. We have young players. We're confident in them."

Asked about interest in Can, he added: "I don't think there's anything there. I don't think Liverpool will want to lose an important player."

Previous Daniel Sturridge Not The Same Since Luis Suarez Le
Read
Daniel Sturridge Not The Same Since Luis Suarez Left Claims Jamie Carragher
Next Keylor Navas Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Goal D
Read
Keylor Navas Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Goal Drought

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker