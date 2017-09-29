Jurgen Klopp has backed his faltering forwards to come good as Liverpool aim to rediscover their scoring touch at Newcastle United.

Despite creating plenty of chances, Klopp has seen his side find the net just seven times in six outings since the last international break.

A failure to turn their dominance into goals proved costly against Sevilla and then Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, albeit Liverpool did pick up a point on each occasion.

However, a relaxed Klopp – who quipped how he "cannot shoot from the bench" – is unconcerned by the issue ahead of Sunday's trip to St James' Park.

"Like it is in life and in football, you have to keep on going," said the German.

"We speak about the things we have influence on. But do you think I should speak about the two headers, the one Roberto [Firmino] had and the one Mo Salah had, during the game against Moscow? Tell them 'look, if you hit it a little bit more', or whatever. That's not how it works.

"We all know these boys will score. The difficult thing in a situation like this is to stay confident.

"My work is to make sure the boys do it better. It makes no sense to criticise finishing. It's about creating and using the quality of the players we have. It's about how we can create more.

"It's still my responsibility, but I cannot shoot from the bench."

Klopp fielded Liverpool's newest fab four in Moscow on Tuesday, as Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Firmino and Salah all started in the 1-1 draw.

"I don't think that game is one to judge them on," he said of the quartet's performance.

"When we have all four on the pitch in the best moments they are an unbelievable threat. But they cannot win anything without the other six outfield players on the pitch.

"The big improvement of this team in the moment is that we really create a lot. So far it doesn't lead to the results you want, but we cannot create bigger chances."