Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Can Cope With Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are well placed enough to cope with Sadio Mane's absence.

Mane will sit out Liverpool's next three domestic fixtures after his red card in the 5-0 away defeat to Manchester City.

However, Klopp is confident the squad can cope in the absence of the Senegal international, just as they did at the end of last season when he was sidelined for the run-in due to a serious knee injury.

"It was clear before the season that there would be moments when he cannot – or should not - play," the German said of Mane.

"That's how we reacted when building the squad. We have options - enough options.

"Roberto (Firmino) already played left and Phil can play there. Alex (Oxlade-Chamberlain) can play there too. We can change the system as well, so we can do a lot of things."

While Adam Lallana won't feature against Burnley, Klopp revealed the England international will start running again "this week, or the beginning of next week" as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury.