Bayern Munich have announced Jupp Heynckes will return to the club as head coach until the end of the season following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite leading Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season, Ancelotti was dismissed at the end of September after seeing his side beaten 3-0 in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

“I wouldn’t have returned to any other club in the world, but FC Bayern München are very close to my heart." pic.twitter.com/0r08tB83ef — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) October 6, 2017

Reports claimed Ancelotti had lost the support of several key players in the dressing room and that contributed to his downfall, leaving Bayern chiefs with the task of replacing the experienced Italian.

And they have ultimately turned to a familiar face, with Heynckes returning to Bayern four years after he appeared to retire at the end of an historic treble-winning campaign.