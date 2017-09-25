On Demand
Julian Draxler Predicts A 'Spectacle' When PSG Face Bayern

Both sides won their Group B openers ahead of a meeting at Parc des Princes, with PSG particularly impressive in a 5-0 thrashing of Celtic.

Julian Draxler is expecting Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to "deliver a spectacle" in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Draxler was a substitute in that game, but he has lined up alongside the all-star forward line of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in the league - and he expects PSG to be at their attacking best against Bayern.

"We will deliver a great attacking spectacle with PSG," he said, as quoted by Bild. "I am proud that I can be part of it.

"This is the first time I have played against Bayern with a team where we are not necessarily outsiders."

Despite PSG's attacking options, Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich is not daunted by the prospect of facing Neymar.

He insisted: "I'm glad. Neymar is the best one-on-one player in the world - you become a footballer for such duels."

