Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to going up against "one of the best players in the world" when Bayern Munich face Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kimmich has been a regular in Bayern's starting XI under Carlo Ancelotti early in 2017-18.

And the Germany international defender will welcome the daunting task of trying to contain not only the world's most expensive player but also the Brazilian's team-mates Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"Neymar is one of the best players in the world one-on-one.

"It's for games like this that you train every day. It's why you become a footballer, so you can play against the best in the Champions League."