Josep Maria Bartomeu Shuts Down Talk Lionel Messi Is 'Sad'

Josep Maria Bartomeu has played down suggestions that Lionel Messi is unhappy at Barcelona.

Bartomeu disagrees with observers who feel Messi looks sad on the pitch this season, verdicts that have fuelled speculation over his contract status.

"I don't see that," he said. "Focused, yes, very. I saw him the other day on the trip to the UEFA event. He was relaxed, happy.

"We speak regularly with the players. They are all happy."

Messi, who turned 30 in June, has spent his entire senior career with Barcelona and made his debut in 2004.

In an astonishing career, he has won LaLiga eight times and the Champions League on four occasions, among a total of 29 club trophies.