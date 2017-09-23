Jose Mourinho Unsure On Paul Pogba Return

Paul Pogba will continue to miss out this weekend and Jose Mourinho remains no clearer on how long the former Juventus star will be out for.

The Portuguese coach says he is not "going to cry" about it, though.

"No idea [on how long Pogba will be out]," Mourinho said. "But again, it's a great opportunity for other players to play and I trust them all.

"So I'm not going to cry or count the days for Pogba to return. Until he's back, I trust my players."

Mourinho also spoke glowingly of Southampton and coach Mauricio Pellegrino, who, despite enduring a difficult start, the United boss thinks is well-prepared for such a job.

He continued: "That's why he is there; experience as a player, experience as a coach and working with a coach who is as experienced as Rafa Benitez.

"For sure, he prepared himself well for this challenge in Spain and Argentina. And Southampton, to be fair, I have played them a lot in my second spell in England; I played them and they had Mauricio [Pochettino], then [Ronald] Koeman and then [Claude] Puel and now Pellegrino. I don't see many changes [in style of play].

"They're stable in how they play, the quality of their players. It's a good team to be a manager of, very good."