Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Victor Lindelof needs time but also opportunities after making a slow start to his Old Trafford career.

Lindelof is yet to play in the Premier League after signing from Benfica for an initial €35million in June, making just three appearances in all competitions.

Sweden boss Janne Andersson has already expressed frustration over the defender's lack of game-time.

Mourinho, though, insists Lindelof's adaptation to United will continue to be a gradual process and does not want the 23-year-old to be put under undue pressure.

The centre-back is in contention to play when United face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday, given Phil Jones will miss the game.

"Victor will be given time and no pressure for his evolution," said Mourinho.

"He is a very specific position on the pitch and he needs time. And we will give him time but also opportunities but just time and no opportunity the evolution gets slower.

"He needs time and no pressure. The fact he played against Basel and in future he will have more opportunity to play he will improve step by step."