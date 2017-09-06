Jose Mourinho has rejected suggestions that he is a short-term manager, insisting: "I prepare clubs for success".

The Manchester United boss has never spent longer than three years in one spell at any club and is on a contract of that duration at Old Trafford.

Despite success with the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, some detractors have pointed to an apparent lack of staying power – denying him the kind of legacy created by United legend Alex Ferguson.

But the Portuguese, speaking to The Times, responded defiantly to accusations of short-termism: "If people say that because I move from club to club, they're right, but I don't think I am [a short-term manager].

"I prepare clubs for success. I think I prepare clubs in a way where, when I leave, the new manager arrives at a top club. And that is not short-term even if you leave.

Jose Mourinho: "I prepare clubs for success. And I prepare clubs in a way where, when I leave, the new manager arrives at a top club." pic.twitter.com/lahP5drCqb — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 6, 2017

"If you're in a club one or two years – or any job – if you leave a structure to be even more successful without you than with you, that's not short-term. That's long-term."

And, in an apparent dig at Arsene Wenger, whose achievements with Arsenal are at risk of being undermined by their recent struggles, Mourinho added: "You can be there 10 or 20 years and when you leave the club, it's ready for failure."

Mourinho is famed for winning the league title in his second season at a club – a feat he has achieved five times – and United's 2017-18 campaign has started promisingly, with three victories from as many Premier League matches.

Next up is Saturday's trip to Stoke City, before the club's return to the Champions League commences with the visit of Basel.