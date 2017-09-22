Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have been named as the finalists for the Best FIFA Coach of the Year award.

The final three were cut down from an initial list of 10, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, boss of rivals Manchester City, among the names to be dropped.

Juventus head coach Allegri won Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season, with defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final denying him a historic treble.

Who do you think will be named as #TheBest Men’s Coach on 23 October? — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2017

Zidane led that Madrid side, who also triumphed in LaLiga, while Conte tasted Premier League glory in his first season in England, having taken over a side who had ended the previous campaign in 10th place.

As well as Mourinho and Guardiola, the other bosses initially nominated to subsequently miss out on the final three are Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique, Leonardo Jardim, Joachim low, Mauricio Pochettino, Diego Simeone and Tite.

Claudio Ranieri was named Best FIFA Coach of the Year in 2016 after Leicester City's stunning Premier League triumph, with Zidane and Portugal's Fernando Santos the other finalists.