Jordan Henderson will remain as England captain for Monday's World Cup qualifier at home to Slovakia.

Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed the Liverpool midfielder will remain as skipper after leading his country in the 4-0 away win over Malta on Friday.

Southgate is yet to announce a new permanent captain since the international retirement of Everton forward Wayne Rooney.

A second straight game with the armband would appear to put Henderson in a strong position for the role, with Gary Cahill and Harry Kane also mooted as candidates.

"Jordan stays [as captain] and there is no point in changing that," Southgate said at his pre-match media conference.

"Normally the captain does the two games when we have been together unless we change the team and that guy does not play."

Southgate also confirmed Manchester United defender Phil Jones will start the Slovakia match alongside Henderson, with all 26 of his players available for selection.

England are two points clear of closest rivals Slovakia at the top of Group F and a victory would put them on the brink of sealing their place in Russia, while defeat would see them lose top spot.