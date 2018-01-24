Getty Images Javier Mascherano To Join Hebei China Fortune January 24, 2018 10:20 The Argentinean has called time on his spell with Barça to make a China move. Javier Mascherano will join Hebei China Fortune from Barcelona on Friday, the LaLiga club have confirmed. #ThankYouMasche The players say goodbye to @Mascherano 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/Og8W0a5bUj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 24, 2018 Barcelona La Liga Javier Mashcerano Previous Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool To 'Strike Back Immed Read Next Paolo Maldini Backs Gennaro Gattuso For Milan Succ Read