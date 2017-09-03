Italy have called up Davide Zappacosta to bolster their defensive options for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Israel.

Zappacosta, 25, joins up with the Azzurri after completing a move from Torino to Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Italy needed a reinforcement at the back after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Spain in Madrid saw Leonardo Bonucci booked, meaning he will be suspended against Israel, while Leonardo Spinazzola suffered a late injury.

📋 | Davide #Zappacosta has been called up to the squad for the Israel match. He'll be available for training in the afternoon.#Azzurri pic.twitter.com/L8xqgJ6biP — Italy (@azzurri) September 3, 2017

Zappacosta will immediately join up with Italy for training on Sunday afternoon in preparation for the game in Reggio Emilia.

Head coach Giampiero Ventura was already without Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini.

Right-back Zappacosta has four international caps and has played two games so far in the qualification campaign.

Italy are second in Group G with three games to go, three points adrift of leaders Spain and four in front of third-placed Albania, making a play-off spot the most likely outcome in the race to reach Russia.