Christmas is a time for us to eat, drink and be merry with family and friends. And the same applies to the beautiful game's biggest stars.

The season of goodwill saw the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo take a break from the competitive world of top-flight football to spend time with their nearest and dearest, and wish their fans a very Merry Christmas. Here are some of their messages:

Feliz Natal,paz,amor Deus e saúde =FAMÍLIA❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

That moment when a Barça player interrupts your carol-singing!@SergiRoberto10 ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/Tbg0ZiyNAZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 25, 2017

Feliz navidad 🎁 Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/KzF11KPlKZ — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) December 25, 2017

Christmas is passion, is reuniting people to be all together. Christmas is a dream, like a kid dreams of wearing #ACMilan's colours. So, Merry Christmas Rossoneri and thank you for always being our family ❤️️🖤🎄#MyMilanXmas #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/PH6e9SlTpd — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 25, 2017

Wishing you and yours a happy and healthy Holiday Season! ☃️❄️ pic.twitter.com/FtWtomneZM — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) December 25, 2017