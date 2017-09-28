Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has suggested that "good news" will soon be on its way regarding a contract renewal at Camp Nou.
The Spain international, who made his Barca debut in 2002, is keen to extend his lengthy stay at the club, with a new deal mooted in recent weeks.
And, following his side's 1-0 Champions League win at Sporting CP, Iniesta told reporters that he was expecting positive movement on that front.
"I think the good news is coming soon," the midfielder said.
On a hard-fought win, which keeps Barca top of Group D, Iniesta added: "It's the Champions League - the matches away from home are always difficult and this has been one more example.
"I think [Sporting] have great players in midfield, they attack well, they combine well. We have tried to counter it in the best way we could and we have done it to a great extent.
"In general terms, we have played a fairly complete game."
Barca have made a fine start in LaLiga this term, winning their first six matches to pull four points clear at the summit.