On Demand
Soccer
Bongarts

Germany Lose Sami Khedira, Serge Gnabry To Injuries

The Juventus man is believed to have suffered a knee injury and will not be risked for the meeting in Prague.

Germany will be without midfielder Sami Khedira for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic.

The Juventus man is believed to have suffered a knee injury and will not be risked for the meeting in Prague.

Germany hope to have the 30-year-old available for Monday's game against Norway, so he will remain with the squad.

The news comes after winger Serge Gnabry was forced to withdraw from Joachim Low's plans as a result of an ankle ligament problem.

The 22-year-old, on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern Munich, will not be fit for either match and returned home from the team hotel in Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Germany sit top of Group C with four games left to play, having won each of their six encounters so far.

Previous Robert Snodgrass Slams Under-Fire West Ham Boss Sl
Read
Robert Snodgrass Slams Under-Fire West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic
Next Arturo Vidal Denies Involvement In Police Incident
Read
Arturo Vidal Denies Involvement In Police Incident At Chile Casino

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker