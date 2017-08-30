Germany will be without midfielder Sami Khedira for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic.

The Juventus man is believed to have suffered a knee injury and will not be risked for the meeting in Prague.

Germany hope to have the 30-year-old available for Monday's game against Norway, so he will remain with the squad.

.@SamiKhedira will not play during #CZEGER due to a knee problem. He will stay in the squad & receive treatment in Stuttgart. #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/O39vCBFDpe — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) August 30, 2017

The news comes after winger Serge Gnabry was forced to withdraw from Joachim Low's plans as a result of an ankle ligament problem.

The 22-year-old, on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern Munich, will not be fit for either match and returned home from the team hotel in Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Germany sit top of Group C with four games left to play, having won each of their six encounters so far.