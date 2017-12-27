George Weah Elected President of Liberia

OMNISPORT

Former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star George Weah has claimed victory in Liberia's presidential race.

Weah, a league winner in France and Italy, was the first African footballer to win the Ballon d'Or when he was crowned in 1995.

Breaking: Ex-footballer George Weah wins Liberian presidential election, according to country’s electoral commission. Claims 61.5% of vote from 98.1% of ballots cast. — Richard Conway, BBC (@richard_conway) December 28, 2017

The former Liberia striker turned to politics after retiring from football and was beaten in a 2005 election, before returning this year as the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate, going up against Joseph Boakai, who has served as vice president under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the past 12 years since Weah's defeat at the polls.

Man Who I Saw Score Against Gillingham Becomes President of Liberia feels like a The Day Today headline. But it's actually true. #GeorgeWeah — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 28, 2017

Celebrating victory, Weah posted on Twitter: "It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope."