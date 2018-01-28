Español
Recently retired former Real Madrid star Ricardo Kaka dusted off his boots to represent Ecuadorian side Barcelona in an exhibition match.

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan attacker Kaka scored twice as Ecuadorian side Barcelona defeated Peru's Sport Boys 6-2 in an exhibition match.

Kaka retired from football in December after leaving MLS outfit Orlando City as the curtain came down on a decorated career for the Brazilian star.

However, Kaka put on the boots again, the 35-year-old a special guest for Noche Amarilla – 'Yellow Night' in Spanish – as Barcelona presented their squad in Guayaquil on Saturday.

And more than 60,000 fans packed into Estadio Monumental to watch Kaka net a brace.

Former Uruguay international Diego Forlan was a guest in 2017, while Ronaldinho featured the year before.

