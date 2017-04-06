Five Takeaways From the New FIFA Ranking

beIN SPORTS

1) USA USA USA!!!

The cobwebs from the Jurgen Klinsmann era have been swept away with breakneck speed and in the space of two games Murica has jumped 7 places in the rankings up to 23rd.

But can we attribute this improvement solely to the oddball German being replaced with Bruce 2.0 or is the rise and rise of Christian Pulisic the X factor US soccer needed to snap itself out of its rut?

Sadly though, for all the ladder climbing accomplished under Arena so far, breaking the Concacaf hierarchy remains on the to do list, with Mexico and Costa Rica sitting pretty at 16th and 20th respectively.

2) Is it time the Republic of Ireland changed its name?

Michael and Martin O’Neill have brought parity to the Emerald Isle, at least where the beautiful game is concerned. The FIFA coefficient has the island’s two national teams joined by the hip for the very first time.

Where once the team from south of the border reigned supreme over its Nor Iron neighbors, the tables have turned and now it’s the ‘Will Grigg’s on Fire’ brigade who own the bragging rights; outranking the Boys in Green in 26th place, albeit because of an alphabetical technicality.

3) Settling for the nice boy working out for England

Enger-land’s reluctant acceptance that, well, they’re not that good isn’t paying off dividends exactly but it’s not losing them money either. So, Hooray!

Appointing world football’s most inoffensive man (Gareth Southgate) as the replacement for criminal mastermind Sam Allardyce seems to have steadied the Three Lions ship.

After being overlooked for years and seeing loud-mouthed bad boys like his predecessor swooping in to take the top job in the land, it turns out nice guy Gareth was the perfect fit for the ideas-above-its-station national team.

Lowering expectations hasn’t lowered England’s position in the FIFA ranking. But it hasn’t improved it either – they remain glued to 14th place - but digging in and stubbornly clinging to their patch of turf is as English as the Queen eating beans on toast in the rain.

4) Don’t Cry for Yourself Argentina

As existential crisis go, Argentina ceding top spot to arch-rivals Brazil is up their with the robots of Westworld discovering consciousness.

The Albiceleste’s misery is even compounded further with the prospect of facing their next three competitive fixtures without prodigal son Lionel Messi.

Will La Pulga’s absence finally free up Edgardo Bauza to explore other attacking options? Maybe Higuain, Di Maria, Aguero or Dybala will step up to fill the diminutive striker’s enormous, figurative boots.

Ha! We all know the answer to that one.

5) How convenient, Switzerland

Soccer heavyweights Spain have been leapfrogged by Switzerland!

Apparently underwhelming at the Euros and beating the likes of the Faroe Islands and Andorra in World Cup qualification is a viable way of breaking the top 10.

The landlocked land of Alpine views and clockmakers hasn’t dropped below 17th since 2011, which couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the bigwigs from the world organizing body of soccer residing in the tax-evasion friendly nation.