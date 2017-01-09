FIFPro World XI 2016 Named At FIFA's The Best Awards

beIN SPORTS

FIFPro have named their World XI at the inaugural FIFA The Best Awards ceremony. The XI contained no players from Africa, Asia, North America or Oceania with only Europe and South America represented.

There was also no place for a single Premier League players, as LaLiga continued to dominate on the awards stage.

Barcelona and Real Madrid dominated the team, with Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich the only player not to come from one of LaLiga's giants.

FIFPro World XI: Neuer, Alves, Pique, Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Kroos, Iniesta, Messi, Suarez, Ronaldo.