England midfielder Dele Alli will face disciplinary proceedings from FIFA due to a gesture he made during the World Cup qualifying victory over Slovakia at Wembley on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's side closed to within two points of a place at Russia 2018 with a 2-1 comeback win, thanks to goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford.

In the 77th minute of the match, Alli failed to earn a free-kick after going down under a challenge from Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel.

Television pictures showed the 21-year-old raising his middle finger after the incident, with referee Clement Turpin initially thought to be the object of his frustration.

However, Alli later claimed the gesture was aimed towards England right-back and former Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened following this incident. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage."